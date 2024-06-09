500 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,344,000 after purchasing an additional 634,883 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789,411 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,562 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,089,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,099,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,824,416. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

