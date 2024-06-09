50,000 Shares in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Bought by Soviero Asset Management LP

Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SoundHound AI by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth $457,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of SOUN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. 13,862,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,960,620. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.87.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $142,633.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 467,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,515 shares of company stock worth $2,434,925. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

