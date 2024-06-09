5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Increased to C$6.75 by Analysts at Desjardins

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

VNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$529.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.36. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$2.96 and a one year high of C$6.17.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of C$87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.32 million. Equities analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.2529264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00. Insiders have bought a total of 12,800 shares of company stock worth $61,554 over the last 90 days. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

