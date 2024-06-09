654,300 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 654,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,117,000. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.81% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWT. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.16. 1,790,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

