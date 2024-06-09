7,000 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Purchased by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $2,501,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,473,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.69. 896,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,845. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $50.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.18%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

