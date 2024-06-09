74,494 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Acquired by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. CarGurus comprises approximately 0.3% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $398,590.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $398,590.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,579.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $238,526.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 168,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,558 shares of company stock worth $2,468,590. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARG. UBS Group upped their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

