8,947 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Acquired by Traction Financial Partners LLC

Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $58.10.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

