967 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Acquired by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regis Management CO LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,947,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,444,000 after buying an additional 3,805,671 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,046,000 after buying an additional 556,401 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 939.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 41,515 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,654. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.20. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $51.68 and a 12 month high of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

