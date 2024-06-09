AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Raised by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 459.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.42. 3,781,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,198. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.77. The company has a market cap of $299.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

