Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.43.

ASO opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 18.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

