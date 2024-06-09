Acala Token Market Capitalization Reaches $91.05 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. Acala Token has a total market cap of $91.05 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0892 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

