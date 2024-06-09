Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $340.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $373.00.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $288.40 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $193.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $308.99 and its 200 day moving average is $340.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

