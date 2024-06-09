Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Decreased by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.2% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $2,061,490,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $288,168,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Accenture by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,856,000 after purchasing an additional 720,647 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,230,000 after purchasing an additional 611,376 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,730. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.99 and its 200-day moving average is $340.29. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $193.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.00.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

