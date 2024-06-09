Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.38.
Several research analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Shares of GOLF opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38. Acushnet has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $707.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.
Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.
