Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

Acushnet Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 67.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLF opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38. Acushnet has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $707.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

