Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ ACET opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $110.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). On average, research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $17,721,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $2,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 74.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.