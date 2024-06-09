Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock Position Increased by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 837.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 138,787 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises approximately 6.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $21,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WMS stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $161.81. 524,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,216. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.32 and a twelve month high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

