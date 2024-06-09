Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGRX

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.06.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.