Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stake Trimmed by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. reduced its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389,132 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 23,168 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 6.9% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $76,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 48,782 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,480,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,750. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

