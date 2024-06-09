Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$30.12 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.39.

AC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 target price on Air Canada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.04.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

