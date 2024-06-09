Albar Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,000. Autoliv makes up about 2.4% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Albar Capital Ltd owned 0.12% of Autoliv at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 15,425.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Trading Down 0.2 %

ALV traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.21 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ALV shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Autoliv

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.