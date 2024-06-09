Albar Capital Ltd Cuts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Albar Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 70,944 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 1.3% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.76.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,139,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,916,872. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.04 and a 200 day moving average of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $72,002,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,205,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

