Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.49. 987,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,600. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 107.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.