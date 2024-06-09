Algorand (ALGO) Reaches One Day Volume of $27.70 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $27.70 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00047253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00015829 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,177,586,801 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

