Allen Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,113 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.7% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after acquiring an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,419,000 after acquiring an additional 156,842 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $470.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

