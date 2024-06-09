Allen Wealth Management LLC Invests $895,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.9% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after buying an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,529,000 after buying an additional 2,297,100 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8,697.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after buying an additional 1,307,100 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,239,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,107,293. The firm has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $71.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

