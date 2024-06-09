Allen Wealth Management LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,232,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,596. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.00 and its 200 day moving average is $196.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.