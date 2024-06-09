Allen Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,396 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. Rio Tinto Group comprises about 1.6% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,574. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

