Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Sold by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,533 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sam D. Brown sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $229,077.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sam D. Brown sold 8,994 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $229,077.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edgar Romney, Jr. sold 8,269 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $208,792.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $33.00 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMAL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 79,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,437. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $762.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $107.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.77 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

