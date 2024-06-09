American Express (NYSE:AXP) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AXP. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

Shares of AXP opened at $232.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $244.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $70,000. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of American Express by 12.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 116,982 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $1,511,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 710,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

