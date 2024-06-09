American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,851 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,533 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in American Express were worth $62,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Wealth Alliance increased its position in American Express by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in American Express by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its position in American Express by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 89,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $232.67. 2,212,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $244.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.59 and its 200 day moving average is $209.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.