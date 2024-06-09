Analysts Offer Predictions for Smartsheet Inc’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smartsheet in a research note issued on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE:SMAR opened at $44.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

