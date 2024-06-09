Analysts Offer Predictions for TeraWulf Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a report released on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,115 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 50.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,870 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,195 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 459,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,237,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 39,617 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

