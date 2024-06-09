Analysts Set Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target at $28.67

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.
Several research firms have issued reports on AMLX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.
AMLX stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.68. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.
