Analysts Set Expectations for Barfresh Food Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) – Greenridge Global issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Barfresh Food Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barfresh Food Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Barfresh Food Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Barfresh Food Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BRFH opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.28. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 121.51%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.