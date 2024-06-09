Analysts Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target at $166.50

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FERG. Barclays decreased their target price on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FERG stock opened at $198.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.17. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $144.08 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ferguson by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

