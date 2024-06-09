Analysts Set iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target at $6.18

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.18.
A number of research firms have commented on IQ. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Friday, May 17th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on iQIYI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iQIYI Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of IQ opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. iQIYI has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.15.
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iQIYI
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.