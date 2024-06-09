Analysts Set iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target at $6.18

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.18.

A number of research firms have commented on IQ. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Friday, May 17th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on iQIYI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iQIYI Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,194,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,669,000 after buying an additional 467,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,756,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,653,000 after purchasing an additional 170,227 shares during the period. SCEP Management Ltd increased its holdings in iQIYI by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,681 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,153,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,805 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 65.4% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQ opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. iQIYI has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.15.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.