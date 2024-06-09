Analysts Set Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Target Price at C$30.07

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.07.

MFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Maple Leaf Foods from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

MFI opened at C$22.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -175.15, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.45. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$21.52 and a 52-week high of C$31.63.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.7709368 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is -676.92%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

