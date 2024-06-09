Analysts Set Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Price Target at $41.40

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Northwest Natural Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NWN opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 17.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 46.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 15.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 30.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 24.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

