Analysts Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Target Price at $191.17

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of WCC stock opened at $176.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $122.30 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.52.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.74%.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,760,312 shares of company stock valued at $304,565,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 76.8% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

