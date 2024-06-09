Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.13.
Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.49.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.31%.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
