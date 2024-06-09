APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,459 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,860,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,050,000 after acquiring an additional 167,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,780,000 after purchasing an additional 449,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,678,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in APi Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,546,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,071,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.35. 2,435,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,922. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

