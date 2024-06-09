ArbDoge AI Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (AIDOGE)

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, ArbDoge AI has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One ArbDoge AI token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ArbDoge AI has a total market cap of $79.65 million and approximately $12.82 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ArbDoge AI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ArbDoge AI Profile

ArbDoge AI’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. The official message board for ArbDoge AI is medium.com/@arbdogeai. The official website for ArbDoge AI is arbdoge.ai. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai.

Buying and Selling ArbDoge AI

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,008 with 174,455,896,934,211,008 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $13,990,127.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbDoge AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbDoge AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArbDoge AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArbDoge AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArbDoge AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.