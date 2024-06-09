Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Tops $88.83 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $88.83 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0889 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

