Arweave Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.43 Billion (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Arweave has a market cap of $2.43 billion and approximately $58.33 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $37.00 or 0.00053423 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,259.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.44 or 0.00673472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00081246 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave (AR) is a decentralized storage network that provides permanent, immutable data storage. Founded in 2018 by Sam Williams and William Jones, the platform uses a modified version of blockchain, the “blockweave,” for everlasting data storage. Its key offering is the guarantee that data such as documents, apps, and valuable information will be preserved indefinitely, an invaluable feature for applications requiring data immutability and permanence. The AR token, Arweave’s native cryptocurrency, is an integral part of the network, enabling users to pay for storage and bandwidth, stake in consensus mechanisms, vote on network upgrades, tip content creators, and transact in the Arweave marketplace. This innovative data storage solution presents a sustainable, tamper-proof, and genuinely permanent data preservation alternative to traditional cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

