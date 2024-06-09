ASD Market Cap Reaches $34.70 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market cap of $34.70 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010677 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,717.58 or 0.99947047 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012318 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00096056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05075858 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,973,693.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.