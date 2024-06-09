Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Increases Stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the quarter. First Trust International IPO ETF comprises 1.3% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned approximately 2.07% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPXI. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

FPXI traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.13. 6,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,741. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a market cap of $160.24 million, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $48.30.

First Trust International IPO ETF Profile

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

