Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.34. 384,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,193. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1988 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

