Atco Mining (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Atco Mining shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 25,000 shares.

Atco Mining Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

Atco Mining Company Profile

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

