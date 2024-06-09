AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 2.2% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in AT&T by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,996,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 346,346 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 182,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 624,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

T traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 36,626,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,424,848. The company has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

