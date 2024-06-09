Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years.

Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of AUBN opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61 and a beta of 0.51. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO David A. Hedges acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,268.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,306 shares of company stock worth $181,739. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

